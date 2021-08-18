Advanced certificate program in Critical Care launched

UoH, Apollo MedSkills offering the collaborative distance education programme

An advanced certificate program in Critical Care, a collaborative distance education programme offered by the School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Apollo MedSkills Pvt Limited (AMSL), was inaugurated by UOH vice-chancellor B J Rao on Tuesday.

The programme includes three courses, each course with theory and practical elements. It is spread over one semester or six months. It will be offered in blended mode with self-learning material, online live interactive sessions by expert faculty, and clinical training by experienced clinical experts.

The 50 participants from 15 States who have registered for the course include graduates, post-graduates in Nursing, Medicine, Homeopathic Medicine, BAMS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Life Sciences and Microbiology etc.

The programme will be offered through the Center for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) of the University.

Prof P Prakash Babu, dean of the School of Medical Sciences, Dr M Varalakshmi, Programme Coordinator, School of Medical Sciences, and others too participated in the inauguration.