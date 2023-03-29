ADVERTISEMENT

ADP India’s phase-2 CCTVs for Cyberabad police become operational  

March 29, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its commitment to install CCTV cameras in Cyberabad police limits, ADP India on Tuesday installed 32 surveillance cameras in Phase II.

The 83 CCTVs, including the 51 units installed in 2021, cover the more than 5-km stretch of Nanakramguda area.

Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli, speaking at the event, said the surveillance installation would significantly help in keeping a close and constant watch on the communities in Nanakramguda area. They would help reduce crime and ease the use of police resources in maintaining law and order, she said.

ADP India General Manager Vijay Vemulapalli said the company with a strong inclination towards responsibility for communities had been taking multiple initiatives. Empowerment of youth, education to underprivileged communities, support to special children, contributions to shelter homes and hospitals, and CCTVs for surveillance were among others.

