Adoption of R&R colonies by CM demanded

HYDERABAD

29 June 2021 18:26 IST

TS Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao adopt the colonies where rehabilitation is provided to the farmers and residents of villages slated to be submerged in irrigation reservoirs. “There are several villages and tribal hamlets getting submerged due to his fanciful projects. Such villages should be developed as model villages there is no use of adopting those which have no major issues,” said senior leader G. Narayan Reddy.

Mr. Reddy suggested that the Chief Minister should adopt Labbanaik Tanda, Choklanaik Tanda and BN Timmapur village, which would submerge in the Baswapur Reservoir being taken up in Yadadri-Bhuvanagir district and provide them with better Rehabilitation and Resettlement package.

Skill development programmes should be taken up for the farmers who lose their lands for the reservoir and cottage industries should be developed in the colonies where rehabilitation is provided so that they could get a decent livelihood. “KCR should take these up as a challenge as farmers of the submerging villages are being deprived of their rights and development,” he claimed, in a press release.

Advertising

Advertising