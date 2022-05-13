Adopted son suspected in woman’s murder found dead

May 13, 2022 21:52 IST

Suspect in the murder of his adoptive mother Bhudevi at P&T Colony of Saroornagar police limits last week, 26-year-old Sai Teja, police said, was found dead in the Nallamala forest area on Thursday.

His body was retrieved near Mallela Theertam waterfall in Amrabad mandal and sent for post-mortem to Achampet government hospital. Police said the victim showed severe head injuries reportedly caused by bludgeoning with a stone.

Saroornagar police which was investigating the case following complaint by the victim’s husband suspected son Sai Teja’s role and the case as ‘murder for gain’, as gold ornaments and cash were missing at the house since the incident.

The murder of the youth suggests new twist to the plot. And not just Sai Teja, police suspect, his acquaintances or friends would have also participated in the woman’s murder for her gold and cash.

A search is on to nab the other suspects in the case. An investigation is underway.