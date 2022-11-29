‘Adopt villages to make them free of power supply problems’

November 29, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) A. Gopal Rao has asked the Discom authorities to adopt villages to make them free of problems related to power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a meeting with Superintending Engineers, Divisional Engineers and others at Hanmakonda on Tuesday, he said field level personnel of the Discom should be prepared to address the problem of distribution transformer failures during the Rabi crop season and also take up maintenance of sub-stations.

He told the Divisional Engineers to identify the feeders facing the overload problem so that load could be diverted to other feeders. The CMD also wanted the officials to aim for 100% revenue collection, prevent power thefts and tapping, register cases on pilferages and disconnect services for over dues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US