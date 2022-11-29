‘Adopt villages to make them free of power supply problems’

November 29, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) A. Gopal Rao has asked the Discom authorities to adopt villages to make them free of problems related to power supply.

At a meeting with Superintending Engineers, Divisional Engineers and others at Hanmakonda on Tuesday, he said field level personnel of the Discom should be prepared to address the problem of distribution transformer failures during the Rabi crop season and also take up maintenance of sub-stations.

He told the Divisional Engineers to identify the feeders facing the overload problem so that load could be diverted to other feeders. The CMD also wanted the officials to aim for 100% revenue collection, prevent power thefts and tapping, register cases on pilferages and disconnect services for over dues.