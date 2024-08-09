ADVERTISEMENT

Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen agreed to support vision for Hyderabad 4.0: Telangana CM Revanth

Updated - August 09, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 03:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Shantanu Narayan is an alumnus of the Osmania University College of Engineering. He did his schooling from the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with CEO of Adobe Systems, Shantanu Narayen in Palo Alto, California. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with CEO of Adobe Systems, Shantanu Narayen in Palo Alto, California. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a key influencer in the Valley, Mr. Narayen was highly receptive and proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City,” as stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Reddy stated in the post that meeting Mr. Narayen was emotional given he is one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons. The CM said that Mr. Narayen is one of the most respected tech visionaries and leaders in Silicon Valley, USA, and an inspirational figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shantanu Narayen closely connected to Telangana

Shantanu Narayan is an alumnus of the Osmania University College of Engineering and went on to make huge strides in his chosen field. He is closely connected with the university and also Telangana. A few years ago, Mr. Narayen was felicitated by the Osmania University for his achievements under the category of distinguished alumni.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Narayen did his schooling from the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet before obtaining his Bachelors degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and later moved to the USA for his Master’s.

The Government delegation which visited New York, Texas as part of their U.S. visit to attract investments were in California as their next stop. They visited headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino too. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US