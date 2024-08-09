GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen agreed to support vision for Hyderabad 4.0: Telangana CM Revanth

Shantanu Narayan is an alumnus of the Osmania University College of Engineering. He did his schooling from the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

Updated - August 09, 2024 03:19 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 03:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with CEO of Adobe Systems, Shantanu Narayen in Palo Alto, California.

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with CEO of Adobe Systems, Shantanu Narayen in Palo Alto, California. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met with CEO of Adobe Systems, Shantanu Narayen in Palo Alto, California. 

“As a key influencer in the Valley, Mr. Narayen was highly receptive and proactively agreed to support our vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University and the AI City,” as stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Reddy stated in the post that meeting Mr. Narayen was emotional given he is one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons. The CM said that Mr. Narayen is one of the most respected tech visionaries and leaders in Silicon Valley, USA, and an inspirational figure.

Shantanu Narayen closely connected to Telangana

Shantanu Narayan is an alumnus of the Osmania University College of Engineering and went on to make huge strides in his chosen field. He is closely connected with the university and also Telangana. A few years ago, Mr. Narayen was felicitated by the Osmania University for his achievements under the category of distinguished alumni.

Mr. Narayen did his schooling from the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet before obtaining his Bachelors degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and later moved to the USA for his Master’s.

The Government delegation which visited New York, Texas as part of their U.S. visit to attract investments were in California as their next stop. They visited headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino too. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.