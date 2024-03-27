Admissions to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges announced 

March 27, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Tuesday announced the schedule for admissions to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

The colleges will offer four courses: B. Sc Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, B. Com and BA -- following choice-based credit system.

The residential degree colleges for women at Jagadgirigutta offers a four-year B.Sc (Hons) in computer science, equivalent to engineering course. The residential degree colleges for women at Sircilla offers B.Sc (Hons) in Design & Technology.

Candidates who are expected to complete their Intermediate second-year examination successfully, with parental annual income of less than ₹1.50 lakh in rural areas and ₹2 lakh in urban areas, are eligible to apply by April 12.

More details can be had on toll free number: 180042545678, and on www.tswreis.ac.in

