Admissions to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges announced 

The colleges offers four courses: B. Sc Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, B. Com and BA

March 27, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Tuesday announced the schedule for admissions to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges.

The colleges will offer four courses: B. Sc Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, B. Com and BA -- following choice-based credit system.

The residential degree colleges for women at Jagadgirigutta offers a four-year B.Sc (Hons) in computer science, equivalent to engineering course. The residential degree colleges for women at Sircilla offers B.Sc (Hons) in Design & Technology.

Candidates who are expected to complete their Intermediate second-year examination successfully, with parental annual income of less than ₹1.50 lakh in rural areas and ₹2 lakh in urban areas, are eligible to apply by April 12.

More details can be had on toll free number: 180042545678, and on www.tswreis.ac.in

