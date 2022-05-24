Admissions to eight new medical colleges in Telangana this year

Radiology, diagnostic hub for every district hospital: Harish

Admissions to the eight medical colleges in the State would commence this year, Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said, adding that radiology and diagnostic hubs would be established at every district hospital shortly, and people need not go to private hospitals.

Mr. Harish Rao, along with Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, inaugurated a radiology hub at the Siddipet government hospital on Tuesday.

“We will be starting T-diagnostic hubs and radiology hubs in all district hospitals shortly. As many as 134 medical tests, including ECG, 2D echo, X-ray and ultrasound, would conducted here free of cost. Ten more radiology hubs are coming up in Hyderabad,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Stating that the government hospitals are being equipped with all possible facilities, the Minister urged the public to avail the services instead of opting for private hospitals and spending money. “In 70 years, only three medical colleges were established in the State, but in the past seven years alone, as many as 33 medical colleges were established. Medical college seats were increased from existing 700 to 2,840 in the last seven years and the number will touch 5,240 over the next two years,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that Telangana is the only State in the country to have medical colleges in every district.

During the visit to the Siddipet hospital, the Minister interacted with the patients and asked them about the services being extended to them. He also visited the L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital located on the outskirts of Siddipet and met patients there.