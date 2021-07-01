Admissions to Degree College through online portal

SANGAREDDY

01 July 2021 21:14 IST

Sadashivapet College to enable students to register at the college

Admissions to Sadashivapet Government Degree College began online from Thursday. Interested candidates can apply online before July 15, according to Principal Tadepally Patanjali.

Courses offered included BA, B.Com., B.Sc Life Sciences and B.Sc. Physical Sciences. Students have to register online and pay a fee of ₹ 200. They have to present the copies of Intermediate Hall Ticket, Marks Memo of Class 10, caste certificate, photo copy of Aadhaar and Aadhaar linked phone number have to be submitted. Registration can be done at college as well. Web options will be available from July 3 to July 16 and the list of registered students will be made public on July 22, informed the Principal. Interested can contact 94417 36538 or 99634 39394.

