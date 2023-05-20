ADVERTISEMENT

Admissions to a few private degree colleges not bound by DOST

May 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HC directs government not to interfere with admissions of the colleges which had moved the Court

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court had directed the State government not to interfere with the online admission process of some private degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24 and not include them in DOST admission process.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the HC passed this interim direction and directed the State government to file counter affidavits in the matter. These private degree colleges, run by registered societies, secured government recognition and affiliation. Before 2015-16, colleges used admit students by issuing notifications.

However for the academic year 2016-17, the government issued a notification to admit students under different degree courses offered by these colleges under DOST. Managements of these colleges moved the HC seeking a direction to government not to interfere with their admission process as the notification was issued without any structural or formal consultation with them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The HC passed the interim direction to government not to interfere with the admission process of these colleges which approached the court. Similar interim directions were issued for the academic years from 2017-18 to 2022-23. The matter was posted to June 15 for next hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US