Admissions to a few private degree colleges not bound by DOST

May 20, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court had directed the State government not to interfere with the online admission process of some private degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24 and not include them in DOST admission process.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the HC passed this interim direction and directed the State government to file counter affidavits in the matter. These private degree colleges, run by registered societies, secured government recognition and affiliation. Before 2015-16, colleges used admit students by issuing notifications.

However for the academic year 2016-17, the government issued a notification to admit students under different degree courses offered by these colleges under DOST. Managements of these colleges moved the HC seeking a direction to government not to interfere with their admission process as the notification was issued without any structural or formal consultation with them.

The HC passed the interim direction to government not to interfere with the admission process of these colleges which approached the court. Similar interim directions were issued for the academic years from 2017-18 to 2022-23. The matter was posted to June 15 for next hearing.