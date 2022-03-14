Admissions into 8 new medical colleges from next year: Harish

‘Steps taken to strengthen medical education, existing hospitals’

Admissions into the new medical colleges sanctioned for eight districts will start from the next academic year.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said the government sanctioned 12 medical colleges in Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam after the formation of the State. Of these, medical colleges at Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet and Nalgonda had started functioning and the remaining would start operations from the next academic year.

In addition, the government had decided to establish more medical colleges and upgrade the attached hospitals at Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sircilla, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar and Khammam. There were five medical colleges in the State before the formation of Telangana with a total of 700 seats.

Steps taken by the government ensured that there were presently nine medical colleges with student strength of 1,640 and this would be improved further in the coming days. In the PG stream, 934 seats were available as of now and the government has proposed to set up new medical colleges to strengthen the medical education sector as also to provide tertiary care facilities in interior districts.

The new hospitals would have all basic specialities like general medicine, general surgery, OBG, Orthopedics, Paediatrics, ENT and Ophthalmology. The government has planned to set up super speciality departments as well, in the new medical colleges. In Mahbubnagar, the teaching hospital was functioning and works on the new hospital planned there would be launched soon.

The college buildings in Mahbubnagar, Surypet and Siddipet were ready and the one in Nalgonda was under construction.

All necessary steps to start MBBS admissions into the new colleges from the academic year 2022-23 were already taken and the government had decided to establish medical colleges and upgrade hospitals in the remaining eight districts of Medak, Rangareddy, Medchal, Mulugu, Warangal, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri next year.