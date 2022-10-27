Admission to ayurvedic college at Warangal suspended

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has denied permission for admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course at the Anantalaxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College at Warangal for 2022-23.

This was because of shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, lack of a special website and absence of computerisation at different departments of the college.

It was in August this year that the commission took up an online inspection of the college and its teaching hospital. The inspection team found that the college and the hospital did not have sufficient teaching and non-teaching staff, doctors, basic infrastructure, website and minimum facilities and equipment at labs. After that the college authorities were said to have written to the government to appoint permanent teachers and staff but to no avail.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this background, the commission issued an order cancelling the 63 seats in the first year of the course.

The college at Warangal is one of the two ayurvedic colleges in the State but the government had not appointing its teachers nor doctors at the hospital attached to it since 2011. Even the non-teaching posts were not filled. This resulted in frequent protests by students that the syllabus was not completed and they were not exam ready. Therefore, post-graduates in ayurveda were appointed as part-time teachers but they were not paid remuneration which again crippled teaching.

The commission which regulated admission for Siddha, Ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy colleges in the country had warned the institution at Warangal that it would be compelled to stop admission if the lapses pointed out by the inspection team were not rectified. The State government was permitted to appeal against the decision till October 8 but the opportunity was obviously not availed.