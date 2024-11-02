GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Admission process to 15 nursing colleges should be expedited: Telangana Health Minister

Published - November 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha holding a review meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha holding a review meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The admission process for 15 new nursing colleges, established alongside existing medical colleges in Telangana, should be expedited, with priority given to infrastructure development, said Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarsimha during a review meeting on Saturday (November 2) in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Minister addressed the need for prompt action in completing admissions and setting up essential facilities for the incoming students. He highlighted the importance of providing adequate resources and facilities, particularly for female students, and urged officials to finalise all arrangements for the immediate commencement of classes following the completion of admissions.

The 15 nursing have been established in Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Kodangal, Andol, Asifabad, Medak, Quthbullapur, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Ramagundam, Maheswaram, Narsampet, and Yadadri Bhongir.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan and senior health officials.

November 02, 2024

