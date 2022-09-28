Admission process for PG courses begins

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission process for various universities in Telangana began on Wednesday after Osmania University released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 admission counselling notification.

Registrations by the CPGET qualified candidates for online certificate verification that started on Wednesday will be held till October 10. The verification details will be made available on October 11 and candidates can make changes to the details if they wish to for two days.

Candidates can exercise web options from October 12 to 15 and they will be allowed to edit the options on October 16. Seats will be allotted on October 18 and candidates have to report to their allotted colleges before October 21. The registration for second phase admissions will commence on October 24.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various Post Graduate, PG Diploma and five-year integrated courses in Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and a few courses of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.