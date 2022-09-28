Admission process for PG courses begins

The Hindu Bureau
September 28, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Admission process for various universities in Telangana began on Wednesday after Osmania University released the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 admission counselling notification.

Registrations by the CPGET qualified candidates for online certificate verification that started on Wednesday will be held till October 10. The verification details will be made available on October 11 and candidates can make changes to the details if they wish to for two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can exercise web options from October 12 to 15 and they will be allowed to edit the options on October 16. Seats will be allotted on October 18 and candidates have to report to their allotted colleges before October 21. The registration for second phase admissions will commence on October 24.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various Post Graduate, PG Diploma and five-year integrated courses in Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Palamuru University, Mahila Viswavidyalayam, and a few courses of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app