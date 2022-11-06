Admission process for Masters in Public Health begins; entrance test on Nov. 27

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 23:20 IST

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has issued notification for admissions into the Master of Public Health (MPH) course through an online entrance test for 2022-23.

Application can be done online through http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in from November 9 to 19 (till 1 p.m on the last day). There is no age restriction for admission into the course and any candidate with a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks can apply.

Candidates for admission must have secured not less than 40% marks in the entrance test. In case of SC and ST candidates, minimum marks should not be less than 30%. The test will be conducted on November 27 between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m, said a press release on Sunday.

