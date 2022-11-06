Admission process for Masters in Public Health begins; entrance test on Nov. 27

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has issued notification for admissions into the Master of Public Health (MPH) course through an online entrance test for 2022-23.

Application can be done online through http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in from November 9 to 19 (till 1 p.m on the last day). There is no age restriction for admission into the course and any candidate with a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks can apply.

Candidates for admission must have secured not less than 40% marks in the entrance test. In case of SC and ST candidates, minimum marks should not be less than 30%. The test will be conducted on November 27 between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m, said a press release on Sunday.