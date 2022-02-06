Admission notification issued for sports schools: Minister

HYDERABAD

Total 240 seats for students in three schools

Excise, Sports and Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud on Sunday issued notification for admission of students in fourth and fifth classes at sports schools located at Hakimpet, Karimnagar and Adilabad.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the notification on Sunday, Mr. Srinivas Goud said the government could not issue notification during 2021-22 due to Covid-19 pandemic. In the present academic year notification was issued to fill 240 seats in 15 sports disciplines at Karimnagar, Adilabad and Hakimpet. In each school for each class there are 20 vacancies for boys and girls each which comes to 80 vacancies in each school. Students have to apply online for admission test,” said Mr. Goud.

