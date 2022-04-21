Admission for UoH Integrated programmes is through CUET-2022

The University of Hyderabad will not conduct its entrance test for admissions into integrated PG programmes in the 2022-23 academic year but admit the students through the through Common University Entrance Test (CUET- 2022).

The CUET- 2022 is being introduced for admission into all Undergraduate Programmes in all Central Universities in the country for the academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE) through National Testing Agency (NTA).

The application process for the CUET programmes is already on and the information regarding the same will be available on the NTA website ‘https://nta.ac.in’ and ‘https://acad.uohyd.ac.in’ shortly. The last date to apply online for the CUET (UG) is May 6. The CUET Information bulletin for the various exams conducted by NTA is available at ‘https://cuet.samarth.ac.in’.