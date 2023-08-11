Admission begins to Master of Public Health at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science

August 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science has released the revised notification for admission to MPH (Master of Public Health) for the academic year 2023-2024. Online applications will be available on www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in from 11 a.m. on August 11 to 5 p.m. on August 24. The link for registration is: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1680/84772/Index.html. The date of the common entrance test shall be notified on the website of KNRUHS later, according to a press release on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.