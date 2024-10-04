Administrative sanction given to structures proposed around KBR Park

The State government has on Friday issued order giving administrative sanction to the construction of various flyovers and underpasses around the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park as announced earlier.

The order also notified closure of the contracts already awarded in 2016-17 by the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi government towards construction of flyovers at six junctions around the KBR Park as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Construction of the flyovers ran into trouble after several city residents and activists raised vociferous protests against the proposal of deforestation within the park for the structures. The eco-sensitive zone of the park too became a point of conflict, as it had not been marked as stipulated at that time.

Even after the ESZ was marked, the works did not move forward till the government changed.

Congress government, which assumed reins towards the end of 2023, revived the proposal, but changed the blueprint of the project. Including it in the Hyderabad City Innovation and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) project, the government proposed 15 structures at six junctions around the park.

Unlike SRDP which was totally dependent on loans availed and bonds issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, HCITI has got sanction of ₹2,654 crore from the Telangana State Budget for the year 2024-25.

Under the project, flyovers and underpasses will be constructed at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, KBR Park Entrance Junction & Road No. 2, Road No. 45 junction, Film Nagar junction, Maharaja Agrasen Junction, and Basava Tarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital Junction.

Of these, the first three junctions have been clubbed together in Package-I for an estimated cost of ₹421 crore, and the subsequent three in Package-II for an estimated cost of ₹405 crore.

The structures under Package-I include ‘Y’ shaped underpass from road no. 45 to Yousufguda, a four-lane flyover from KBR Park Entrance junction towards Road No.36, a two lane flyover from Yousufguda side towards Road No.45 Junction, a two lane Underpass from Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards Cancer Hospital Junction, a three-lane uni-directional flyover from Punjagutta side towards Jubilee Hills Check Post and a three lane underpass from KBR Entrance Junction towards Punjagutta.

Under package-II, the components include a two lane underpass from Film Nagar Junction towards Jublee Hills Checkpost, a two-lane flyover from Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards Road no 45, a two-lane underpass from Maharaja Agrasen Junction towards Road No. 45 Junction, a two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction towards Maharaja Agrasen junction, a two-lane underpass from Cancer Hospital junction towards Film Nagar junction, a two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction towards Road No. 12, two-lane underpass from KBR Park side towards Maharaja Agrasen Junction, and a two-lane flyover from Maharaja Agrasen Junction towards Road No. 10.

The fresh order supersedes earlier administrative sanction of ₹586 crore accorded under SRDP for the first level flyover at Road No. 45 and second-level flyover at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, the orders said.