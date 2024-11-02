Administrative sanction given to five corridors of Hyderabad Metro Rail project phase-II

The government has given administrative sanction for the five corridors of Part-A of Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail, which was approved by the Cabinet recently.

The Part-A of the Metro Rail Phase-II project, comprising five corridors covering a length of 76.4 km, by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited will be taken up as a 50:50 Joint Venture (JV) project of the Government of Telangana and Government of India at an estimated cost of ₹24,269 crore.

The Telangana government’s share of the project is 30% (₹7,313 crore) while the Government of India share is 18% (₹4,230 crore). Loans will be raised from JICA, ADB, NDB and other institutions, whose total share would be 48% (₹11,693 crores) while the PPP component would be 4% (₹1,033 crore).

The administrative sanction is for Corridor IV of Nagole-Shamshabad RGIA (Airport Corridor) covering 36.8 km; Corridor V of Raidurg-Kokapet Neopolis covering 11.6 km; Corridor VI of MGBS-Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) covering 7.5 km; Corridor VII of Miyapur-Patancheru covering 13.4 km; and Corridor VIII of LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar covering 7.1 km.

Part-B (Corridor IX) connecting Shamshabad RGIA and Fourth City, covering 40 km, is already on track, with alignment, other features and cost estimates being worked out. Field surveys are under way.

The Phase-I of the project, covering three dense traffic corridors of Hyderabad and spanning over 69 km, was built with a cost of about ₹22,000 crores. It is the world’s largest Metro Rail project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. With state-of-the-art technologies and world-class amenities, the system has become very popular and about 5 lakh passengers are using it for their daily commute.

The government reviewed the earlier approved phase-II proposals and reworked them. The main objective of this exercise was to cater to the needs of different sections of the society and to spur equitable growth in all parts of the city.