Administrative reforms’ panel formed

HYDERABAD

16 January 2022 21:44 IST

Panel to study functioning of employees, filling up of vacancies

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has constituted a four-member committee of senior IAS officers for administrative reforms in the State in the wake of completion of re-allotment of government officers and employees to local cadres on the basis of nativity.

The panel will study the functioning of employees in different departments, filling up of vacancies and the role of senior officers in the implementation of government programmes. It will be headed by Inspector General and Commissioner of Stamps and Registration Seshadri, secretary in the CMO Smita Sabharwal, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare Divya.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken at a meeting presided by Mr. Rao. It was noted that all but 101 out of 38,643 employees, who were allotted to erstwhile districts, had joined their duties. Therefore, steps should be taken to issue job notifications immediately for vacancies arising in those districts.

A release said the committee was also mandated to submit reports on construction of integrated government office complexes and functioning of government departments in districts. The reports should include suggestions for improvement of deliverables by the government.

The panel should also suggest ways on how best to utilise the services of revenue divisional officers, village revenue officers and village revenue assistants. An assessment of workload on departments in the context of formation of new districts and new mandals should be made to identify the requirement of new posts to ease the burden.

Mr. Rao informed the officials that the government was committed to introduce more administrative reforms with a view to step up government programmes in the context of the State taking the top place in the country in implementation of developmental activities. He asked them to suggest measures to utilise the services of employees in creation of basic infrastructure and extension of services in health, education, Panchayat Raj and municipal administration departments.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials and some MLAs were present.