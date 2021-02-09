Administrative approval for Chinnamaroor LI scheme

Nava Bharat Ventures permitted to draw water from Godavari

The Irrigation Department has accorded administrative approval for renovation of Chinnamaroor Lift Irrigation Scheme, based on the backwaters of Srisailam Reservoir, in Chinnambavi mandal of Wanaparthy district with an estimated cost of ₹3.49 crore. The approval was given following a proposal submitted by Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation in September (TSIDC) last year.

Industrial water supply

The Irrigation Department has renewed permission for drawal of 4 cusecs of water a day or 0.126 tmc ft per annum by Nava Bharat Ventures in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district from Godavari river at Burgampahad for their captive power plant of 1×135 megawatt capacity. The company is allowed to draw water on payment of water royalty charges at the rate fixed by the government from time to time and other usual terms and conditions. The permission is renewed for a period of 5 years till September 24, 2023 with a retrospective effect from September 25, 2018.