Administration swings into action to accord grand welcome to new CM 

December 05, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABADF

 Elaborate arrangements to be put in place  for swearing in at the LB Stadium on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

With the Congress national leadership announcing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Kodangal MLA A. Revanth Reddy as the new Chief Minister of Telangana, the State administration swung into action for ensuring grand welcome to the new Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in a grand and befitting manner for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister designate. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at LB Stadium on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary convened a meeting of senior officials to review the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and council of ministers. She directed the officials concerned to work in close coordination and make the swearing-in ceremony of the new government a grand success.

The Police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust arrangements and steps should be taken to see that proper arrangements were made for traffic, parking and security. Fire fighting arrangements and fire tenders were to be positioned at the venue.

The Municipal Administration department had been directed to ensure cleaning, watering and fogging of the venue. The officials were asked to take up repairs of roads leading to the venue. The Health department was directed to arrange fully equipped ambulance. Likewise, the Energy department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

