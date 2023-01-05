Administration sanction for ₹34.38 cr for strengthening infra in 5 new medical colleges 

January 05, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After setting up new medical colleges attached to district hospitals, the State government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure in these institutions with an estimated ₹34.38 crore. The government has accordingly decided to construct an additional floor in the district hospital in Sircilla, estimated to cost ₹6.80 crore, and an additional floor as well as additional wards in the old TB hospital building in Kamareddy district with ₹4.53 crore. Modification of the existing Chest and TB Hospital at Anantagiri to accommodate first year students would be taken up at a cost of ₹8 crore and another ₹8.05 crore would be spent on modification of existing buildings on the premises of Khammam district collectorate and government general hospital. In addition, administrative sanction had been given for renovation of seeds godown to accommodate first year students of medical college in Karimnagar with an estimated ₹7 crore, according to the order issued by Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi.