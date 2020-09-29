The district administration getting ready for cotton procurement from next month.
Following the decision of the government to regulate the cropping pattern cotton has become the prime crop in the district with food crops being relegated to second place. Further, the area under cotton is higher when compared with previous year. The crop was sown in 3.96 lakh acres against the sowing of 3.62 lakh acres last year. The administration expects a yield of 4.26 lakh metric tonnes of cotton in the district.
Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is expected to procure cotton from procurement centres. In addition to the existing 14 ginning mills another three mills have come forward to handle the cotton produced in the district.
Additional Collector G. Veeera Reddy held a review meeting with marketing officials and cotton mills representatives on Monday evening and asked them about the preparedness. All the mills were asked to renew licenses and see that fire safety was in place. In addition, they were also asked to check power supply systems to ensure no mishaps like short-circuit during cotton procurement and they have been told to take all precautions while stocking the cotton.
The mill representatives were asked to deal with farmers in cordial and polite manner and to issue tokens to them so that there will be no undue rush at mills.
