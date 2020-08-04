Administration gets tough on unauthorised layouts

SANGAREDDY

04 August 2020 18:11 IST

Construction on unauthorised layouts demolished, officials suspended

Last week, on July 30, the officials of Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments demolished an unauthorised layout on the outskirts of Rudraram in Patancheru mandal. A few days before that, some more illegal layouts were identified at Kandi mandal headquarters village by revenue officials.

In both the cases, the revenue officials at local level were involved and their involvement came to the notice of Collector M. Hanumantha Rao.

In the first case, the layout was coming up close to National Highway number 65, which was expected to have large number of buyers in view of its proximity to the Outer Ring Road. It was not clear whether the promoters had already started selling the land.

In the second case at Kandi, some 120 houses had already been constructed in the illegal layouts with the active knowledge of panchayat secretary who had reportedly accorded permissions.

The Collector become serious over these issues and directed the officials to act swiftly. He has issued orders suspending panchayat secretaries of both Kandi and Rudraram for allowing of construction of houses in unauthorised layouts. Rudraram panchayat secretary Veeresham was suspended for failing to prevent the illegal layouts and notices were issued to the sarpanch, for the second time.

At Kandi, former village secretary Rahim, who allowed construction of 104 houses in illegal layouts, was suspended. Currently, he was posted at Gangapur in Narayanakhed.

Recently, Collector has also inspected a real estate venture where construction activity has been taking place and examined the strength of beams.

“We have identified about 90 such layouts at various places in the district. As all of us are busy with construction of dump yards and vaikuntha dhamams and were unable to focus on them. From next week the focus will be on demolishing such unauthorised layouts and taking action against those involved in allowing them,” District Panchayat Officer V. Venkateswarlu told The Hindu.