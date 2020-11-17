Adivasis unhappy with delay in 2BHK houses

Demand allocation to STs under provisions of Fifth Schedule

Leaders of various Adivasi organisations on Tuesday expressed their ire over the alleged delay in construction of double bedroom houses taken up under the State government's flagship 2BHK scheme in Bhadrachalam a few years ago.

A delegation comprising leaders of the Adivasi Sankshema Parishad, Adivasi Nayakpodu Seva Sangham and Adivasi Konda Reddi Sangham visited the double bedroom houses under construction at two separate locations — AMC colony and Manubothulacheruvu area — in the temple town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Adivasi leaders condemned the alleged tardy progress of the works and wanted the authorities to ensure speedy completion of the houses in conformity to the set quality standards.

They demanded that the double bedroom houses be allotted to Adivasis as per the provisions of the legislations governing the Fifth Schedule Areas.