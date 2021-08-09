Adivasis take out rallies to assert their rights

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

09 August 2021 20:43 IST

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples observed

Adivasis took to the streets in Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta, and various other parts of the district mainly in Bhadrachalam Agency on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Monday to assert their rights and press for effective implementation of the laws such as the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, governing the Agency areas.

In Aswaraopeta, tribal people staged a demonstration in front of the Tahsildar’s office demanding prompt implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Rallies were organised under the aegis of various Adivasi organisations in several villages in Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Yellandu and other Agency mandals.

Advertising

Advertising

In Bhadrachalam, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer P Gowtham garlanded the statues of legendary tribal leaders Komaram Bheem, Gantam Dora, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Mallu Dora in the temple town.

In Khammam district, the Telangana Girijana Sangham organised a meeting in Karepalli mandal headquarters town.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangham district general secretary Bukya Veerabhadram alleged that the Central and State governments are trying to snatch away the hard-won rights of tribal people.

He called upon all tribal organisations to unitedly strive to ensure strict implementation of laws that safeguard the rights of tribal people.