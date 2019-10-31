Adivasis protest during ITDA meeting

The Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samithi, better known as Tudum Debba, on Wednesday staged a protest near the gate of the KB complex in Utnoor where the all important meeting of the governing body of Integrated Tribal Development Agency was going on.

The aboriginal activists demanded action against officials who had issued bogus Local Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates in Bela and other mandals.

About 200 Adivasi youths tried to gate crash into the KB complex towards the meeting hall but the presence of police saved the day. Adilabad Collector D. Divya, who is chairperson of the ITDA, came out to the dharna site and clarified on the issue.

She asserted that no bogus certificates were being issued in the district. She said all certificates are being issued as per GO 24.

The governing body meeting itself started on a different note with Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna demanding apology from Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao for passing certain objectionable remarks the previous day. While the issue was set to rock the meeting, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Ms. Divya asked the media to leave the meeting hall.

Mr. Bapu Rao came out and addressed select media accusing the government of trying to dilute the Adivasi movement for removal of Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribe by sanctioning ₹10,000 to 1,000 Adivasi villages for celebration of Dandari festival. He said the meeting which was being held after three years ought to discuss problems of Adivasis instead of politicising the proceedings.

The meeting settled down to normal proceedings as members discussed health and other issues facing the tribal population in erstwhile united Adilabad district.

All MLAs from erstwhile Adilabad and ZP chairpersons of Adilabad and Nirmal district, besides Collectors of all four districts, were present.