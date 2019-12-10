Adivasis meet Prime Minister

Adilabad Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday led a delegation of Adivasi leaders and activists and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in New Delhi.

The delegation, comprising of party presidents of Adilabad and Nirmal district, State coordinator of Adivasi Employees Welfare and Cultural Association Chunchu Ramakrishna and advisor to Adivasi Retired Employees Association K. Veeramallu, among others, submitted a list of demands for the Prime Minister to take note and act upon.

Among the demands were reopening of the closed cement factory of the Cement Corporation of India in Adilabad town, establishment of a tribal university at Utnoor in Adilabad district and a medical college at Asifabad town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, laying of a railway line between Adilabad and Armoor in Nizamabad district, establishment of an airport in Adilabad, release of ₹ 280 crore as development fund, establishment of central schools at Adilabad and Nirmal and textile parks at Mudhole and Adilabad besides inviting him to visit the temple town of Basar in Nirmal district.

The main demand for which various Adivasi outfits led by Mr. Bapu Rao had organised a public meeting of aboriginal people from Telangana State, that of removal of Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes, however, figured at the end of list at number 11.