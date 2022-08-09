Adivasi woman dies as tiled house collapses

An Adivasi woman was killed after the tiled roof of her house collapsed following heavy rain at Kotha Mallur village in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district around Sunday midnight.

The victim was identified as Soyam Mangamma, 60, of the Gutti Koya tribe.

Mangamma was fast asleep at her house when a portion of the tiled roof crashed amid intermittent rain late in the night.

Her body was retrieved from the rubble early Monday morning.

Officials of the Revenue Department inspected the incident site.

Meanwhile, sharp showers lashed several parts of the old Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad and Khammam districts on Monday.

Vehicular movement was disrupted at Velubelli village in Kothaguda mandal after a swollen stream submerged a portion of the road leading to the village in Mahabubabad district.

Rain swollen streams hampered the vehicular movement to several interior villages in Chitalamanepally, Sirpur (U) and various other mandals in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday.

Intermittent spell of rains lashed parts of the coal belt region for the second consecutive day on Monday, disrupting overburden removal work in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s opencast projects in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.