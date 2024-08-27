Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti observes bandh in Telangana’s Adilabad to press for its charter of demands

A day-long bandh called by the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti, an Adivasi rights organisation known as ‘Tudum Debba’, to press its charter of demands, began on a peaceful note in Adilabad district on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The main demands of Tudum Debba included removal of Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), conduct of a special District Selection Committee (DSC) for teachers’ recruitment in Agency areas, maintain status quo of G.O. 3 and fill up backlog vacancies in the Utnoor-based Integrated Tribal Development Agency, among others.

Activists owing allegiance to Tudum Debba staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of the bus stand in Adilabad district headquarters in pursuit of their demands.

They raised slogans demanding strict implementation of the Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959, (Amendment 1/1970) Act and sanction of pattas (title deeds) for Podu lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.