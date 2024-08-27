GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti observes bandh in Telangana’s Adilabad to press for its charter of demands

Published - August 27, 2024 02:54 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Tudum Debba) staging a sit-in protest at the entrance of the bus stand in Adilabad town on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Members of Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Tudum Debba) staging a sit-in protest at the entrance of the bus stand in Adilabad town on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A day-long bandh called by the Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti, an Adivasi rights organisation known as ‘Tudum Debba’, to press its charter of demands, began on a peaceful note in Adilabad district on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

The main demands of Tudum Debba included removal of Lambadas from the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), conduct of a special District Selection Committee (DSC) for teachers’ recruitment in Agency areas, maintain status quo of G.O. 3 and fill up backlog vacancies in the Utnoor-based Integrated Tribal Development Agency, among others.

Activists owing allegiance to Tudum Debba staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of the bus stand in Adilabad district headquarters in pursuit of their demands.

They raised slogans demanding strict implementation of the Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1959, (Amendment 1/1970) Act and sanction of pattas (title deeds) for Podu lands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.