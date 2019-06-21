Adivasi couple hacked to death

A double murder in Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday shook the conscience of locals as it was an unusual incident. An Adivasi couple was axed in broad daylight while working in the field in Khiridi village in mandal.

According to Asifabad DSP A. Satyanarayana, all the accused were in custody. The reason behind the brutal murder was a land dispute, he added after visiting the site of the murder.

The unsuspecting Sidam Sham Rao and wife Tarabai had been to the field as usual on Friday. Some five assailant reached the field armed with axes and attacked the couple leaving them dead on the spot.