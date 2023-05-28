ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasi Congress protests over ‘ignoring Murmu’ during Parliament inauguration

May 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

All India Adivasi Congress vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik, along with other leaders, staging a protest in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building while “ignoring President Droupadi Murmu”, the Adivasi wing of the Telangana Congress held a day-long protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

All India Adivasi Congress vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik, who addressed the protest, said that Mr. Modi was trying to destroy democracy and bring back monarchy in the country. “The usage of ‘Sengol’ in Parliament is an indication of such an attitude of the Prime Minister, who is self-obsessed and will destroy all the democratic principles to satisfy his ego,” he said.

Was the President Droupadi Murmu ignored only because she is an Adivasi and doesn’t fit into the BJP’s scheme of things?, he asked, while accusing the BJP of following Manu Dharma. As per the Indian Constitution, it was the President of India who should inaugurate it and not the Prime Minister. The country should debate on the dangerous trend being introduced by Mr. Modi, he said. “People are not ready to go back to the days of monarchy,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Anjan Kumar Yadav said that the BJP was hell-bent on suppressing the rights of the downtrodden and insulting them through various acts, including the way it ignored Murmu during Parliament inauguration. Only Congress believes in taking all sections along with it. Former MLC Ramulu Naik also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US