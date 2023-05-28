Adivasi Congress protests over ‘ignoring Murmu’ during Parliament inauguration

May 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building while “ignoring President Droupadi Murmu”, the Adivasi wing of the Telangana Congress held a day-long protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

All India Adivasi Congress vice-chairman Bellaiah Naik, who addressed the protest, said that Mr. Modi was trying to destroy democracy and bring back monarchy in the country. “The usage of ‘Sengol’ in Parliament is an indication of such an attitude of the Prime Minister, who is self-obsessed and will destroy all the democratic principles to satisfy his ego,” he said.

Was the President Droupadi Murmu ignored only because she is an Adivasi and doesn’t fit into the BJP’s scheme of things?, he asked, while accusing the BJP of following Manu Dharma. As per the Indian Constitution, it was the President of India who should inaugurate it and not the Prime Minister. The country should debate on the dangerous trend being introduced by Mr. Modi, he said. “People are not ready to go back to the days of monarchy,” he added.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Anjan Kumar Yadav said that the BJP was hell-bent on suppressing the rights of the downtrodden and insulting them through various acts, including the way it ignored Murmu during Parliament inauguration. Only Congress believes in taking all sections along with it. Former MLC Ramulu Naik also spoke.

