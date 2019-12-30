Adivasi BJP MP asks Hindus to be united to counter misinformation campaign

Soyam Bapu Rao, the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) representing Adilabad on Monday appealed to Hindus to be united in order to counter the misinformation campaign that has been unleashed by the Congress, Left parties, and Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said neither the CAA nor the NRC was intended to cause injustice to minorities in the country that way it is being spread by the non-BJP parties.

Explaining the intricacies of the CAA and NRC at a press conference here, the MP charged the parties of indirectly supporting the agenda of Pakistan by demanding withdrawal of the CAA and NRC. “The TRS is in fact looking for Muslim votes in the coming Municipal elections,” he accused.

Mr. Bapu Rao maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have intended to bring about the legislation so that Indian citizens can lead a peaceful life. “Please see through the evil designs of these parties in opposing the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” he urged.

Talking of the coming Municipal elections, the MP categorically declared that party tickets will be given to aspirants keeping in mind their winnability. “No pressure will count while distributing tickets for the election in all Municipalities,” he stated categorically.