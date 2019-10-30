Adivasi adolescents rooted to tradition

The sight of young Adivasi boys like Tekam Raju donning the role of a Ghusadi dancer, as part of Dandari-Ghusadi dance troupes, is quite reassuring when it comes to the question of preserving the culture of the aboriginal tribes. This Diwali, the celebrations in former united Adilabad district saw an increased number of schoolchildren joining the dance troupes, especially as the exotically dressed Ghusarks.

The Dandari-Ghusadi season is all about a robust dance festival that is celebrated for about 10 days by the Raj Gond and Kolam tribes as part of Diwali. It starts a few days before the festival of lights with the ritualistic ‘bhogi’ ritual and ends with ‘kola-bodi’ a couple of days after Diwali.

Spirited participation

“The fear of ethnic people losing their culture seems unfounded. Contrary to popular belief, the stream of youngsters taking part in the traditional celebrations does not seem to be drying up,” observed Mangam Vishwam Rao, curator of Kumram Bheem memorial museum at Jodeghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

“It is the dance and music that attracts boys towards the Dandari-Ghusadi event. My son wanted to become a Ghusark since he enjoys dancing,” revealed Tekam Sone Rao, the Kolam patel or headman of Burki village in Adilabad rural mandal, about his 12-year-old son Raju, a class VI student of Kolam Ashram School in Adilabad town.

Ten-year-old Athram Telang Rao of Mathadiguda in Utnoor mandal became a Ghusark for the first time this year. He even suffered a personal loss — death of his father — midway through the festivities but chose to continue till kola-bodi.

Love for music

The love for music is so strong among Adivasi children that they do not report to schools after Dasara vacation; they attend classes only after the Dandari-Ghusadi festival concludes.

“The belief in our gods is also stronger among the children,” opined Mr. Sone Rao as he pointed out another important aspect in the life of ethnic tribes in these parts. It is perhaps this belief that has kept crime under check in the Adivasi communities.