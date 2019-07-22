Adilabad’s unexplored gems with eco-tourism potential

For nature lovers who find Adilabad’s famous waterfalls a little too crowded, the quiet Khandala-Lohara valley encompassing pristine vegetation could serve as a perfect getaway. Located about 25 km from Adilabad district headquarters, it encompasses four little known waterfalls in addition to some vantage points which give a view of the picturesque valley.

The road which leads to Ankoli from Adilabad town goes to Lohara via Vanvat and Pippaldhari. The steep ghat road, locally known as Khandala ghat after the tribal village Khandala, starts at Pippaldhari and gives an glorious view of the spread of the valley below.

“The place is ideal for village tourism,” says Marsakolla Nago Rao of Lohara village, who is a research scholar in Telangana University, Nizamabad.

“Eco-friendly cottages can be built for tourists at the top,” he adds, pointing towards a high point on a hill from where his village looks a tiny blob in the valley below.

In fact, cottages under the concept of eco-tourism can be built at the top of Khandala ghat road. The altitude of the hillock is about 300 metres and opens up to an expansive plateau which encompasses the villages of Molalgutta 1 and Molalgutta 2 in the middle, Khandala, Dharloddi to the right and Lohara to the left.

Hidden wonders

The first two of the waterfalls, locally called Khopengidi, can be accessed from Molalgutta 1. The second one, which is more difficult to access, is larger of the first two and this is the place where a large stream, part of the satnala or seven streams across which the Satnala dam is contructed, originates.

The third and fourth waterfalls are located near Lohara which is surrounded by hills on all four sides. The smaller of the two that can be seen from the village itself is called Jaitukappi and the larger one is called Keskudkappi, which can be accessed through the hilly slopes near the village.

Told about the concept of village and eco tourism, Marsakolla Manik Rao, the patel or village head of Lohara (Gond village), and Tekam Bapu Rao, the Kolam patel of Molalgutta 1, were eager to host eco-tourism project as it could bring the poor Adivasis additional income. Adilabad District Forest Officer was also enthusiastic about developing the area as an eco-tourism spot. “We will visit the places and examine the feasibility of putting in place an eco-tourism facility,” he affirms.