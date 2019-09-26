Adilabad takes to the bottle with gusto

Liquor consumption in the former composite Adilabad district touched a new ‘high’ during the last 11 months between October 2018 and August 2019. Drinkers in this district, with an estimated population of about 30 lakh, consumed a mind boggling over 3.8 crore litres of liquor which includes over 2 crore litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) and 1.8 crore litres of beer, spending close to ₹ 1,200 crore, certainly a record for an utterly backward place.

Over 22.88 lakh cases of IML, each containing 48 nips of 180 ml or 24 pints of 360 ml or dozen full bottles of 750 ml, or roughly 9 litres of liquor, and over 23 lakh cases of beer, each containing 12 bottles of 650 ml, were sold through the TSBCL during the period in question. The period saw a spate of elections including those for State Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies being held.

For comparison in jump in sale of liquor during the last five years, about 16 lakh cases of IML and 17.7 lakh cases of beer were sold between July 2014 and September 2015. The total sales had amounted to ₹ 744 crore during that period and the jump in sales after five years would be an estimated about ₹ 600 crore.

If the cumulative quantity of liquor is to be measured in terms of ‘flow’ out of a dam it will be equal to over 13.5 lakh cubic feet per second (cusecs), enough to wash away many villages at one go. “It is certainly like the proverbial ‘liquor is flowing’ situations in these parts,” observed a somewhat chagrined Excise Department official.

People in Adilabad were not always given to excessive consumption of liquor as it was once considered taboo in a society that was not too liberal. The change in the social mores, where drinking was accepted by the society, started taking place during the prohibition implemented between 1994 and 1996. A majority of those who consumed liquor used to do so only in the evenings, that too discreetly, after finishing the day’s work. As the prohibition brought anxiety related with liquor availability in these parts, which border Maharashtra State where liquor was freely available, people began drinking in unlikely places like by the road side. The practice of drinking liquor in the open has become a fashion now. Even those visiting the ‘permit rooms’ by the side of a liquor retail prefer drinking openly by the side of the road. It has been observed that in the pre-prohibition days, drinkers used to spend more time in the act but consumed less quantity. These days, tipplers consume huge quantities in much less time.