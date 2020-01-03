Telangana

Mission Bhagiratha Dept. in Adilabad gets notice for violation of Model Code of Conduct

more-in

Local MLA and District Collector photos in New Year greeting ad in a newspaper

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation authorities in Adilabad Municipality on Friday, issued a show cause notice to officials of the Mission Bhagiratha Department for issuing a new year greeting advertisement in a local newspaper which carried the photos of Collector D. Divya and MLA Jogu Ramanna.

The MCC came into force soon after the announcement of the schedule for election to urban local bodies in the State a few days ago.

Reply within 24 hours

Nodal Officer for MCC implementation, B. Kiran Kumar told The Hindu that notice was served on the Superintending Engineer, the Deputy Executive Engineer, and an office staffer for the alleged violation. “We have sought a reply to the charge within 24 hours failing which action will be taken as per the provisions,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
state politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 3:43:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/adilabad-mission-bhagiratha-dept-officials-get-notice-for-mcc-violation/article30469561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY