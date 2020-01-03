Mission Bhagiratha Dept. in Adilabad gets notice for violation of Model Code of Conduct

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) implementation authorities in Adilabad Municipality on Friday, issued a show cause notice to officials of the Mission Bhagiratha Department for issuing a new year greeting advertisement in a local newspaper which carried the photos of Collector D. Divya and MLA Jogu Ramanna.

The MCC came into force soon after the announcement of the schedule for election to urban local bodies in the State a few days ago.

Reply within 24 hours

Nodal Officer for MCC implementation, B. Kiran Kumar told The Hindu that notice was served on the Superintending Engineer, the Deputy Executive Engineer, and an office staffer for the alleged violation. “We have sought a reply to the charge within 24 hours failing which action will be taken as per the provisions,” he added.