Adilabad getting ‘high’on ganja cultivation

The serene greenery of old united Adilabad district is on a ‘high’, literally, reeking of characteristic skunky smell of cannabis or ganja. Cultivation of the banned drug has increased in recent years in these parts, though there is no authentic data on the extent it is being grown.

The undisturbed far flung areas in the hilly parts are a favourite of ganja cultivators. Over 2,000 plants ready for harvesting have been detected and uprooted in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district and Bazarhatnoor mandal of Adilabad district in the last few days by Excise and Police officials. However, ‘combing’ the fields in the interior parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts also neends to be done.

Peddlers from Hyderabad

Two cases in Neredigonda and Boath police stations also are pointers to this area being tapped for ganja procurement by drug peddlers from Hyderabad. In the first case on September 21, a famous cricketer from Marredpally is among the accused, and in the second of November 10, two young engineers are co-accused along with locals.

Officials are also concerned that marijuana (dried ganja leaves) being smuggled into the district from various places in Visakhapatnam elsewhere in that district in Andhra Pradesh. Evidence? Recent seizure of 14 kg of the banned substance near Utnoor. It is yet to be ascertained whether the consignment was meant to be peddled locally, or transshipped to some place in Maharashtra.

Business yes, not big yet

“Yes, the drug is usually smuggled via Adilabad to Yavatmal in Maharashtra, and onward to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh,” said Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier. He, however, clarified, as did the District Prohibition and Excise Officer S. Ravinder Raju, that the ‘business’ has not yet taken the proportions of organised crime in these parts. Reason? Intensive awarness programmes that have been initiated among the youth.

This not withstanding, there are instances of youth in Adilabad town becoming ganja addicts and getting treated in Hyderabad. The seemingly innocuous appearing bamboo mat shacks in some places are suspected to be smoking joints. These remain isolated despite being in public places. Youngsters can be seen whiling away time smoking a cigarette - which could actually be stuffed with marijuana.