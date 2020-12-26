Adilabad firing: former councillor succumbs to bullet injuries

Hyderabad

A former councillor of Adilabad municipality, Syed Zameer (55), who suffered bullet injuries after Adilabad’s AIMIM president opened fire on December 18, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Saturday morning.

The bullets hit him on the chest and abdomen, and he succumbed at around 3 a.m. His body was taken to his house at Tatiguda in Adilabad town after the autopsy at Osmania General Hospital.

Zameer’s death had escalated tension in the Tatiguda area, which forced the police personnel to deploy additional forces to pacify the issue and maintain peace. Before the body reached Adilabad, Ramagundem Commissioner of Police and Adilabad in-charge Superintendent of Police V. Satyanarayana and Officer on Special Duty M. Rajesh Chandra spoke to Zameer’s family and assured them justice.

On the evening of December 18, the accused, Farooq Ahmed, who was also the former vice chairman of Adilabad municipality, opened fire following a brawl between two groups of children over a cricket match.

“Soon, parents of the children from the two groups picked up an argument, and when Farooq Ahmed saw some people from another political party at the spot, he suddenly opened fire,” Mr. Chandra said.

He said that one Syed Mannan suffered head injuries after the accused attacked him with a knife.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Farooq Ahmed and he was remanded to judicial custody. “Now, we will alter sections, and he will also be charged with murder,” Mr. Chandra said, adding that they have already requested the District Collector to cancel the accused’s firearm licence.