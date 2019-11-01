Adilabad DLSA adjudged best in State

Thanks to its proactive role in facilitating the district administration in addressing common people’s issues, the Adilabad District Legal Services Authority has been selected as the best in the State by the Patron-in-chief and Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority. This was disclosed by Adilabad District Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority M.G. Priyadarshini and Secretary Uday Bhaskar on Friday. The commendation ceremony will be held at New Delhi on November 9 on the occasion of Legal Services Day 2019.