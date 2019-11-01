Telangana

Adilabad DLSA adjudged best in State

Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini.

Adilabad District Judge M. G. Priyadarshini.   | Photo Credit: ByArrangement

more-in

Thanks to its proactive role in facilitating the district administration in addressing common people’s issues, the Adilabad District Legal Services Authority has been selected as the best in the State by the Patron-in-chief and Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority. This was disclosed by Adilabad District Judge-cum-Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority M.G. Priyadarshini and Secretary Uday Bhaskar on Friday. The commendation ceremony will be held at New Delhi on November 9 on the occasion of Legal Services Day 2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 3:02:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/adilabad-dlsa-adjudged-best-in-state/article29857428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY