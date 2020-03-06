Even as Collector is busy campaigning against open defecation, staff urinate in the open

Staff in the Adilabad District Collectorate building use the compound wall to urinate as the toilet in the building is under repair. And, no has thought of using the other toilet located in the Conference Hall behind the Collectorate Building. The dysfunctional toilet has been under repair for over a month now and will not be ready for use in the near future either.
A sore thumb
The incidence sticks out like a sore thumb when seen against the vigorous campaign taken up against using the open spaces for either urinating or defecating under the Pattana Pragathi programme. The programme, which officially ended on March 4, also has some areas unattended by the concerned machinery.
For example, heaps of garbage can be seen on the banks of Dasnapur stream on either side of the bridge. It is apparently littered by the local residents.
