Adilabad continues to shiver

Adilabad remained the coldest place on Thursday, with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius being recorded. The record for coldest temperature in the State, however, was created the previous day when a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, also in Adilabad. According to D. Mohan Das, Scientist Agronomist at the Agriculture Research Station, Adilabad, the lowest temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dec. 2014. “There has been no record in the last 100 years, at least of the temperature falling to 3.5 degrees Celsius here. “The reason is the icy breeze blowing here from the northern States,” he Dr. Mohan Das opined.

Winter is usually cold in Adilabad but this time it is a shade colder as is evident from the temperatures recorded this month. The minimum temperature recorded on December 22 was 7 degrees C and it plunged to 6.3 and 6.5 degrees C in the next two days. It fell to 3.5 and 3.7 degrees C on Wednesday and Thursday.