Adilabad Additional Collector for door-to-door awareness on COVID-19

Additional Collector G. Sandhya Rani on Thursday underscored the need for taking up door-to-door awareness initiation by staff of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). She asked the staff to form teams of five members each and reach out to people in all municipal wards in town talking to them on methods to control incidence of COVID-19.

‘Discourage travelling’

Ms. Sandhya Rani asked the staff to note down details of visitors in each house so they can map out their recent travel history. Further, she asked them to discourage people from travelling anywhere unless it is a matter of emergency.

At a meeting of government employees and local chamber of commerce representatives, the Additional Collector said social distancing should be adhered to strictly. Among other measures to control the spread of COVID-19, she suggested maintaining personal hygiene and staying away from people who exhibit symptoms of cough and cold.