Adikmet bridge closed for 30 days of repair work

October 12, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic diversions will be in place in Nallakunta traffic police limits for a period of 30 days starting October 12 as the Adikmet bridge will remain closed for repair work.

According to the traffic police, heavy vehicles, including TSRTC buses coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ junction and going towards Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Secunderabad, Lalapet, Nacharam will be diverted at Vidyanagar ‘Y’ junction.

Light motor vehicles at Vidyanagar ‘Y’ junction going towards Tarnaka or Secunderabad will be diverted at Ramnagar T junction towards Ramnagar Gundu to take Lalithanagar-Boudhanagar X Road-Warasiguda-Namalagundu-Seethafalmandi junction.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., heavy vehicles from Vidyanagar ‘Y’ junction – Ramnagar ‘T’ junction towards Ramnagar Gundu will be diverted at Ramnagar Gundu towards Ramnagar X road. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed either on to O.U Road or Lalithanagar Road.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., heavy vehicles, including RTC buses, coming through Tarnaka junction and going towards Vidyanagar – Hindi Mahavidyalaya – Shankar Mutt - Fever Hospital Road will be diverted at OU ‘Y’ junction to take on Osmania University Road – NCC - Vidyanagar Road.

All light motor vehicle drivers coming through Tarnaka junction intending to proceed towards Vidyanagar - Hindi Mahavidyala - Shankarmatt - Fever Hospital Road will be diverted at Prof. Ramireddy Distance Education Centre towards Boudhanagar X Road.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., heavy vehicles from Tarnaka Junction will be diverted at Seetafalmandi T Junction towards ROB Seethafalmandi. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards O.U Road or Adikmet Road. Further, these heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards Warasiguda Road and will be diverted at Seethafalmandi Junction towards Chilkalguda Road.